Accreditation rules of journalists along frontline zone to be approved in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The change is made in “Military Status” law adopted in 1994 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was noted at the President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on “some security measures on the contact line between the Republic of Azerbaijan Armed Forces and Armenian Armed Forces”.

According to a decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned to prepare a new version of “Military Status” law (as well as a law considers features of the regime along the frontline area military units) and to submit it to the President.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers was also tasked to submit their proposals for strengthening the responsibility for the dissemination of the state secrets in accordance with the law of “State Secret” to the President.

The Cabinet of Ministers will approve the coordinating rules with the Ministry of Defense for the business trip and accreditation of journalists along the frontline area with the agreement of the head of the state.

According to a decree, Azerbaijan Presidential Administration was commisioned to give an explanation of dislocations of troops among the residents of the settlements located along the frontline area, the military-political and operational conditions and preventing the spread of any other information that would harm the Azerbaijan’s national security in the military field.

Azerbaijan Press Council was tasked to organize propaganda-explanatory work among the population and media in order to prevent the spread of the information that would harm the national security of Azerbaijan in military field, in the mass media, internet information resources and social networks.