Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev's book published in Switzerland

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The German version of "Nagorno Karabakh: History read through sources" book by head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician of National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Ramiz Mehdiyev has been published by the “Publishing Partners” of Switzerland.

Report informs, the book provides an insight into the historical background of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The book highlights the causes of occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions by the Armenian armed forces, as well as the current state of the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group, and position of international organizations on the problem.

The book emphasizes four resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding unconditional, immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan`s occupied territories. The book stresses the importance of settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity, internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.