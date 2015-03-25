About 30 foreign journalists visit occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 18-23, 30 participants of media-forum dedicated to the so-called "Armenian genocide" in Yerevan visited Nagorno-Karabakh region under the occupation of Armenia without the permission of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to "Kavkazskiy uzel", the visit lasted for three days.

During the visit, local and foreign journalists met with so-called "Nagorno Karabakh Republic", "senior officials" and also visited places of interest of Karabakh that are under Armenia's occupation.