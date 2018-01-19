 Top
    A soldier of the Azerbaijani Army killed

    Armed forces of Armenia grossly violated ceasefire regime

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the gross violation of the ceasefire by the units of the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, soldier Menefov Ibrahim Mohsum oglu was killed during the firefight with an enemy.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of martyred soldier. 

    Rest Him in Peace! 

