Major of Armenian military killed in occupied Azerbaijani territories - PHOTO

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ It was determined yesterday that Armenian military serviceman killed in occupied Azerbaijani territories was Major.

Report informs, Nver Babajanian, 37, who was a contractor in one of military units in occupied by Armenian armed forces territories of Azerbaijan died of shrapnel wound after shelling attack on March 1 at about 17:00.

Images posted in social media show that Nver Babajanian’s military rank was a major.