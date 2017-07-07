A group of foreign students in Azerbaijan appealed amid murder of baby girl Zahra by Armenians

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ A group of foreign students in Azerbaijan have appealed regarding provocation against civilians in Alkhanli village, Fuzuli district.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"We, a group of foreign students studying at higher education institutions in Azerbaijan, are deeply shocked by the killing of Sahiba Guliyeva and her two-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva and the wounding of Sarvinaz Guliyeva as the Armenian armed forces shelled civilians in the village of Alkhanly, Fuzuli district, on July 4. Especially the killing of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva is a human tragedy. This incident reminded us strongly of the shock that we had when we saw the destroyed houses and toys scattered all over the yards in Jojug Marjanli village three months ago.

But the reconstruction of the village and creation of all conditions for normal life gave us a hope that peace and peaceful co-existence could be ensured. Our hopes were boosted by the building of houses, a school.

But, unfortunately, what we have now is another Armenian provocation that killed innocent people, especially this child, which makes us particularly sad. A shocking image of two-year-old Zahra will be etched on our memory.

We want those who killed Zahra to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

