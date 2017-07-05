Criminal case initiated on seven articles regarding Armenia's provocative acts

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case on seven articles has been launched against Armenians provocative actions.

Report informs citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to information, Armenian military units located in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan have repeatedly continued aggressive actions and rudely violated requirements of the international humanitarian law norms by intensively firing frontline positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and residential areas using heavy artillery.

According to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD), on July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.

The relevant international structures were informed in regard with the incident. Due to adequate retaliatory actions undertaken by the military units of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in this direction, the enemy was suppressed.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense declared that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for this bloody provocation.

The investigation is underway.