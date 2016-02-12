7 members of Armenian group attacking Azerbaijani positions killed, enemy's sabotage fully prevented

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Armed Forces have prevented an attempt by an Armenian reconnaissance-raiding group to attack our positions on the contact line to the night to February 12.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces showed vigilance to prevent the attack, after the Azerbaijani side`s opening fire, the enemy was forced to retreat. According to preliminary information, 5-7members of the enemy`s reconnaissance-raiding group were killed.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered no losses. The operational situation is fully controlled,” the Ministry said.