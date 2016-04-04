 Top
    3 tanks and 30 military servants of Armenia destroyed - OFFICIAL INFORMATION

    'Enemy's one battery destroyed with precise return answer of our troops'

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Armenian armed units attempted to attack the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Khojavend-Fuzuli.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    In response, Azerbaijani Armed Forces carried out crushing blow to the positions of the enemy. During counter-attack, 3 tanks and 30 military servants of Armenian armed forces destroyed. In addition, enemy's one battery destroyed with exact return answer of our troops'.

    'Our Armed Forces fully controls frontline operational condition and is ready to prevent provocations,' the information declares.

