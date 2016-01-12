​3 cases of swine-flu infection registered in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ 3 cases of swine-flu infection have been registered in Nagorno-Karabakh, the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, subtype H1N1 virus was detected in three samples sent to the virology laboratory of the Health Ministry of Armenia.

332 people have been infected with swine flu in Nagorno-Karabakh flu. 275 of them are children.