 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​3 cases of swine-flu infection registered in Nagorno-Karabakh

    H1N1 Subtype virus was detected in three samples

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ 3 cases of swine-flu infection have been registered in Nagorno-Karabakh, the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, subtype H1N1 virus was detected in three samples sent to the virology laboratory of the Health Ministry of Armenia.

    332 people have been infected with swine flu in Nagorno-Karabakh flu. 275 of them are children.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi