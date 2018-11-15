3 Armenians die in road accident in Karabakh

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three people died as a result of a road accident in Karabakh, Report informs citing Sputnik Armenia.

On November 14 evening, 53-year-old David V., drove off his Opel Astra from the Martakert-Aterk road and rolled into a ravine from a height of 300 meters.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident, two residents of the Shirak region, 57-year-old M. Varazdat (resident of Gyumri) and 33-year-old Andranik Sh. (Resident of Panik village) died on the spot.

The driver died on the way to hospital.