28 years passed from creation of preserve that now under Armenian occupation

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ 28 years pass from creation of Garagol State Nature Reserve, which is under occupation of Armenia.

Report informs, Garagol State Nature Reserve established in Azerbaijan on November 17, 1987.

The nature reserve situates in the border of Lachin region of Azerbaijan and Gorus region of Armenia, 2658 meters above sea level. Total area of the reserve is 240 hectares. 68 kinds and 27 families exist in the reserve.

The reserve situates in the southern part of Karabakh volcanic plateau, on the slope of Boyuk Ishigli mountain (3552m) at 2650-2700 m height.

People considered this place as a sacred worship because of having no water flow to the lake, clean and medicinal water.

Construction of livestock farms on the Armenian bank in 1960, installation of powerful pumping stations caused its pollution and level drop.

Besides Garagol, Besitchay State Nature Reserve created in the territory of Zengilan region in 1974 is also under Armenian occupation.