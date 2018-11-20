27 years passed since Garakand helicopter tragedy

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 27 years have passed since Armenian terrorists’ shooting down helicopter MI-8 near Garakand village of Khojavand region in November 20, 1991.

Report informs, as a result of the tragedy 22 people were killed.

Parliamentarian, State Secretary Tofig Ismayilov, Deputy Prime Minister Zulfu Hajiyev, parliamentarian Mahammad Asadov, Prosecutor General Ismat Gayibov, parliamentarians Vagif Jafarov and Vali Mammadov, Department Chief of the President’s Office Osman Mirzeyev, First Deputy Minister of Melioration and Water Supply Gurban Namazaliyev, Assistant to State Secretary R. Mammadov, employees of Azerbaijan State TV and Radio Ali Mustafayev, Arif Huseynzade and Fakhraddin Shakhbazov, observers from Russian Federation Major-General M. Lukashov and Lieutenant Colonel V.Kocharov, First Deputy Minister of International Affairs of Kazakhstan S. Serikov and three crew members were killed in the helicopter crash in Garakand village, Khojavand.