26 years pass since occupation of Khojavand by Armenians

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ 26 years have passed since the occupation of Khojavand district by Armenians.

According to Report, on October 2, 1992, Armenian armed forces occupied the Khojavand district of Azerbaijan. 1,723 houses were burned down, 47 industrial and 144 agricultural facilities were terminated as a result of Armenian vandalism.

The invaders destroyed 17 secondary schools, 4 preschool facilities, 32 medical institutions, 59 cultural facilities and 10 historical objects. Among other things, they looted and destroyed 12 communications units, 32 bridges, 42 water reservoirs and a 316-km water pipe.

A great damage was caused to flora and forests of the district. Valuable trees species were terminated in an area of 1,202 hectares.

145 Khojavand residents dies in fights for their native land. Among martyrs are 13 women and 13 children. Over 300 residents of the districts were disabled, 243 children lost one of their parents and 68 women lost their husbands.