236 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions and trenches

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 174 times within a day by using 60-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli. Gaymagli and Ashagi Askipara villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh, Barekamavan, Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Alibeyli, Agdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapqaraqoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagy Abdurrahmanli, Ashagy Veyselli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces 236 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.