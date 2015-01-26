23 years passed since operation in Dashalti village, Shusha region

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ 23 years have passed since the unsuccessful operation was carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Dashalti village of Shusha region, Azerbaijan, Report informs. The several platoons of Azerbaijani Army entered Dashalti village during the operation, which started at 20.00 on January 25 up to January 26 in 1992.

Three platoons of Azerbaijani Army and defense battalion of Shusha region participated in the operation led by former Defense Minister, Major-General Tajeddin Mehdiyev. A platoon that entered Dashalti in the direction of Nabilar village ran into ambush of Armenians and was obliterated as a result of tactical errors, lack of communication between groups, release of intelligence data and betrayal of guides. The other platoons that entered the village gave losses and managed to retreat.

According to official reports, Azerbaijani Army gave more than 90 losses, most are still missing. Armenians also lost about 80 military servants during this operation.

The operation ended with failure in the evening on January 26.