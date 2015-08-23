22 years passed since occupation of Azerbaijan's Fizuli and Jabrayil districts

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ 22 years passed from occupation of Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Report informs on 23 August 1993, 51 villages and center of Fizuli district were seized by Armenians, more than 55,000 inhabitants left their Native Land. Fizuli district covers territory from the southeastern slopes of Karabakh Mountain range to Araz River. It is border with Azerbaijanїs districts of Jabrail, Agjabadi, Beylagan and Iran along Araz River.

The occupation of the Fizuli region has caused damage to the economy of Azerbaijan over 5.5 billion manats, and the occupation of Jabrail region - more than 3 billion manats.As a result of the occupation properties and private properties of citizens, historical monuments of Azerbaijan were destroyed.Azykh Cave and 25 historic sites are under occupation in Fizuli.Armenians destroyed and Azykh and Taglar Cave to the world, listed as cultural monument of antiquity in UNESCO.Natural monuments-centenarians - eastern plane trees completely destroyed in Fizuli region, 500 hectares of forest Argyunesh burned.Fizuli is agricultural district, so damage estimated in billions of manats.

In Jabrail district the greatest damage has been done to viticulture, animal husbandry, sericulture, animal husbandry.

As a result the seizure of Jabrail district, of which territory is 1,050 sq.km, 72 secondary school buildings, eight hospitals, five mosques, two museums, 129 historical monuments, 149 cultural centers left in the occupation.

Armenians also destroyed important historical monuments, subsoil assets, rich water sources in Jabrail region, forests burned, Han-Chinar - symbol of this region was cut.

In both areas, thousands of martyrs were killed in heavy fighting, there are 8 national heroes in Fizuli, and 6 - in Jabrail region.

Currently, IDPs from Fizuli and Jabrail districts are housed in more than 50 cities and districts throughout Azerbaijan. They are under the care of the State. 22 residential points of Fizuli region under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, where more than 55 thousand people live.