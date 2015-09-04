Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 136 times within a day by using 60 and 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli. Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy, Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Veysalli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 180 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.