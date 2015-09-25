​159 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on enemy positions

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 102 times within a day by using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli, Gaymagly, Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber, Azatamut villages of Ijevan region, Barekamavan and Dovekh of Noyembryan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 159 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.