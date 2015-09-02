Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 106 times within a day by using 60-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Voskevan, Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli village of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Seysulan villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy, Seyidahmedli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces 128 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.