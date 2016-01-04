​125 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 121 times within a day, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber, Pavakar villages of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 125 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.