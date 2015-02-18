 Top
    "100 thousand votes for Serzh Sargsyan being recognized as a war criminal" petition ends

    Working Group will inform public about the next steps to be taken and the work to be done in different directions

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ "100 thousand votes for Serzh Sargsyan being recognized as a war criminal" petition initiated by Working Group is at the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the Azerbaijani President  ended prematurely,  the Chairman of the Council, MP Azay Guliyev said, Report informs.

     MP thanked to everyone who contributed to this work.

    A.Guliyev added that Working Group will inform public about the next steps to be taken and the work to be done in different directions in the near future.

