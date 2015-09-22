Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 75 times in a day

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 75 times.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights and Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Agdam, Alibayli villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region. Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights and Chil village of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Kengerli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, 100 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.