WorldFood Azerbaijan 2018 and IPACK Caspian 2018 Exhibitions - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Elçin Murad

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan International Food Industry – “WorldFood Azerbaijan 2018” exhibition has started today.

Report informs, in the exhibition, which is 12th in number and will continue to May 18, the participants from 20 countries of the world will exhibit a wide range of products.

Parallel to this event, Caspian International Packaging, Tare, Label and Printing "Ipack Caspian 2018 "exhibition is also being held. Among exhibitors there are a number of companies from Azerbaijan, Italy, Russia, Turkey and other countries, which offer different solutions for their packaging and taring as well as their production.

Report presents photo-report from the exibitions.