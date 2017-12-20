World’s most dangerous market on rail tracks - VIDEO REPORT

Bangkok. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Maeklong market is located in Samut Songkhram province, an hour drive from Bangkok, capital of Thailand. At first glance it is an ordinary Asian bazar where one can but all kind of exotic fruits, herbs, spices, seafood. But it become known in the world as “the most dangerous market”.

Report presents a video report from the market on the rail tracks. We can notice here that the buyers choosing the goods walk on the railroad tracks while sellers lay their goods just on the tracks.

The rail road in this site is quite lively, several times a day trains cross through the market. The siren announces about approaching the trains after that sellers have three minutes to take away their goods from tracks.

The train move with the lowest speed about 15 km per hour to avoid the possible accidents. After the train disappears the market again becomes lively and everything returns to their places as if nothing happened.

The locals call this market "Talad Rom Hoop Market".

To the question why not to move the trading to another location the local residents have obvious answer: “The market has been here for centuries and the railroad was built only in the early of 20th century.

Moreover, this unusual bazar has been one of the landmark of this province and attracts many tourists from around the world.

Video: Maxim Dementyev