© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The execution of the decree of President Ilham Aliyev " On Pardoning a Group of Convicted Persons" has been concluded in the penitentiary service No. 4 for women by the Ministry of justice .

"Report" presents a photo report prepared in that prison.

Notably, Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, leadership of prison and others spoke at the event. 8 women were released from prisons.