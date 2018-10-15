Wine festival and giant traditional candies in Georgia - PHOTO REPORT

© Report

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ A traditional wine festival was held this weekend in Gurdjaani city of Georgia's Kakheti.

Report's local bureau informs that the event was organized in the area of Akhtala resort of the city as part of the Days of Georgian Wine celebrated in Georgia.

Since Kakheti is considered Georgia's center of winemaking, the festival there was broad. Nearly 100 local winemakers introduced their products in the festival.

Concert programs, entertaining games, process of squeezing grapes were demonstrated at different pavilions as part of the event.

Despite cold and rainy weather, the festival was attended by a number of local residents, foreign guests, tourists and representatives of diplomatic missions.

The most interesting part of the festival was the preparation of a 4-meter churchkhela, a traditional Georgian candy. Nearly 3 kg of walnuts were used in preparation of the 3-4 meter churchkhela.

Such a giant candy was prepared for the first time not only in Georgia but also worldwide.

The project was implemented by Georgia's Grand Travel Group. Company representative David Dolidze told reporters that the idea of making a giant churchkhela appeared long ago: "Preparations were held and a 2 - meter churchkhela was prepared first. The length of the smallest churchkhela we exhibited during the festival is 3.5 meters and the biggest is nearly 4 meters in length.

The company representative noted that the aim of making a giant churchkhela is to popularize wine tourism both inside the country and abroad and to attract more tourists to the country.

Another representative of the company Giorgi Dolidze said that they had appealed for inclusion of giant churchkhela into the Guinness Book of Records.