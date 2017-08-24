Welcoming winners in Baku - PHOTO REPORT - VIDEO

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ After the advantageous result in the play-off match with Copenhagen in Denmark, Azerbaijan's Qarabag team that qualified to the group stage of the Champions League, returned to the homeland.

Report informs, a large number of fans welcomed club at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Vice-President of the club, Tahir Gozal, who met fans first, thanked those who came to meet them after accepting the congratulations. Later, the fans welcomed the head coach Gurban Gurbanov and players. Team members boarded the bus waiting for them and left the airport.

Notably, although Qarabag has lost to Copenhagen in away match (2:1), due to the victory in Baku with a score (1: 0), the team has qualified to the group stage.

Video: Ruslan Mammadov