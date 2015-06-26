​Verona - birthplace of Romeo and Juliet - PHOTOS

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Almost any city in Italy can be called a romantic city. However, there is one city quite different from others.

Verona is primarily associated with the world famous Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet".

Here, tourists see the house and balcony of Juliet, Romeo's House, and Juliet's tomb. Although tourists know that these buildings have nothing to do with the historical characters of the novel, they still write letters to Juliet and stick them on the entire building. They believe that Juliet will answer the letters.

There are lots of Here, love locks hung on the empty walls of the building.

The ancient Roman amphitheater Arena di Verona is worth seeing too. This was built in the 30s B.C. and is located near the city's main square, Piazza Bra.