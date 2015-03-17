Vagif Mustafa-zadeh - 75 - PHOTOSESSION

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 16 is the birthday of the composer, the founder of the jazz-mugham, Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Vagif Mustafa-zadeh.

Vagif Mustafa-zadeh was born in 1940 in Baku, Icherisheher (Old City). Since 1964 V.Mustafa-zadeh was a director of the ensemble "Orero", led the trio "Caucasus", female vocal and instrumental ensembles "Leili" and "Sevie" and instrumental ensemble "Mugham".

Vagif Mustafa-zadeh is a laureate of international jazz festivals and competitions, created a synthesis of Azerbaijani music, mugam with classic American jazz. Yesterday in Old City opened the festival dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Vagif Mustafa-zadeh.

Report presents a photo report from the jazz festival entitled "Vagifsayagy" and also from the house-museum of Vagif Mustafa-zadeh in Old City, Baku.