 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vagif Mustafa-zadeh - 75 - PHOTOSESSION

    Report presents a photo report from jazz festival entitled Vagifsayagy and also from house-museum of Vagif Mustafa-zadeh in Old City

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 16 is the birthday of the composer, the founder of the jazz-mugham, Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Vagif Mustafa-zadeh.

    Vagif Mustafa-zadeh was born in 1940 in Baku, Icherisheher (Old City). Since 1964 V.Mustafa-zadeh was a director of the ensemble "Orero", led the trio "Caucasus", female vocal and instrumental ensembles "Leili" and "Sevie" and instrumental ensemble "Mugham".

    Vagif Mustafa-zadeh is a laureate of international jazz festivals and competitions, created a synthesis of Azerbaijani music, mugam with classic American jazz. Yesterday in Old City opened the festival dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Vagif Mustafa-zadeh.

    Report presents a photo report from the jazz festival entitled "Vagifsayagy" and also from the house-museum of Vagif Mustafa-zadeh in Old City, Baku.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi