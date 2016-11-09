US presidential elections in Arizona - VIDEO - PHOTO REPORT

Phoenix-Arizona. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the 58-s presidential elections in the US.

According to the correspondent of Report news agency assigned to the US, the first polling stations opened today at the Arizona state capital Phoenix at 6 a.m. local time.

Traditionally supporting Republicans this election Arizona joined to the so-called "swing" state, the results of voting in which have a decisive impact on the overall results for the country.

It is worth noting that for the first time for 126 years of existence, one of the largest newspapers of the State "Arizona Republic" supported the candidacy of Democratic -Hillari Clinton.

US elections fall on a working day, so it is usually the voters are most active early in the morning and late afternoon. In the morning at the polling stations of the largest city in Arizona- Phoenix lined up the queue of voters. Volunteers meet the voters near the polling station to facilitate the voting process, watching the procedure. After couple of hours since the polling stations have opened the queue of voters redeet- majority go to work. It is expected that in the evening, closer to the closing of polling stations, there will be a rush of voters again.

In each of the states in addition to the President the Americans have to choose senators, judges, sheriffs. This elections Arizona population will also vote for the amendment to the legislation to legalize the use of marijuana.

Agitation for candidates continues even on voting day. There is only one limitation – at the election day campaigning signes, voting booklets and brochures agitating to vote for one candidate or another, should be extended to a distance of not less than 75 feet (about 23 meters) away from the polling station.

According to recent polls, both presidential candidates are very close, the gap between them is about three percent (48 percent - for Clinton and 45- for Trump).

18-year-old student Bianca, who voted for the first time in her life, said that despite the fact that her family used to support the Republicans, this time she decided to vote for the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. In her opinion, this decision is an attempt to choose the "lesser of two evils."Bianca believes that in case of victory of Donald Trump's presidential election, he will be very unpredictable including in his foreign policy, and could start a war.

The voter, who asked not to be named, said today voted for the Republican candidate Donald Trump. "He will bring back jobs, reduce taxes. I think he'll do it for the the country." – he said. According to him, Hillary Clinton is dishonest with the people: "And Trump I think so honest, he is a good man.".

40 year old Marc voted for Hillary Clinton. He added that in his opinion, "Trump is a threat to the nation."

47-year-old Diego Rodriguez said that he also voted for the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton: "Donald Trump should not be president of the United States. I think it would harm the country and the world.". In his opinion, Clinton is more experienced and versed in international politics than her rival.

30 year old Michael and 29-year-old Rachel voted for Clinton. According to Michael, Hillary Clinton is more credible: "Diplomacy and politics - it is always a compromise, I do not think that Clinton is 100 percent perfect candidate, but I do not expect to be able to find a perfect candidate ... Clinton is experienced in international policy, for a long time she were the US Secretary of State. And I doubt very much that Trump can be as well versed in world politics due to his lack of experience. "

72-year-old Edward also believes that Hillary Clinton would be a better president than Donald Trump.

37-year-old Mary Stephen casted her vote for Clinton and said it would be pleased if for the first time in the US history woman to be elected as president: "I voted for Hillary Clinton because I believe that it is the most qualified candidates from all we have. Also she is a woman, that is very important. Before that, we have the presidents men only. I would be very excited to see this kind of change. Therefore, I voted in favor of her and I think that she would be a good president. "

Polling stations in Arizona will be open till 19:00 local time.

By tradition, it is expected that the first results of the election will be announced immediately after polls closed in California on the west coast of the USA.