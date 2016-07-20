Turkish Parliament building after explosion - PHOTO REPORT

Ankara. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ One of the most serious attacks during the coup attempt has been carried out to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (Turkish Parliament). The Parliament building bombed 3 times by aircrafts at intervals.

12 policemen, including 2 in critical condition, were injured, part of the parliament's building fell into disrepair. Notably, during bombing of the Parliament building by armed grouping attempting coup d'etat, MPs were inside the building and didn't injured as were in the shelters.

Notably, on July 15, armed group of Turkish servicemen attempted to coup d'etat. After President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call, people gathered in the squares, internal service forces suppressed the attempt.

Report presents photos, reflecting situation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey after bombings: