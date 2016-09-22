Topsides of "Shah Deniz-2" platform - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ BP-Azerbaijan organized a press tour for construction and mounting section of Azfen in Bibiheybat in order to review the progress of works on construction of topsides "Shah Deniz-2" platform.

Currently, the consortium ATA (Amec-Tekfen-Azfen) carries out the construction of the two topsides.

The total weight of the topsides of "Shah Deniz-2" platform is 28.5 thousand tons, 16,5 thousand pipe assemblies and 881 km are cable lines. The top two buildings consist of residential units with a total weight of 12 thousand tons, supply the platform decks with technological supply.

BP Supply Group has already allocated more than 3.1 mln particles for the construction of two decks.

Notably, for the first time 100% of the construction works on the platform of "Shah Deniz-2" carried out in Azerbaijan.

Report News Agency presents a photo report from the Azfen construction and mounting site.