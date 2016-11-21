Theatrical performance of disabled young people - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ “ƏSA” theatre premiered spectacle “Basis of DUMB Stage” in Khazar University of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the psycho-drama narrates different stages of life of one person. Thus, the hero, going in wrong direction in his efforts to heal his trauma and more and more complicating his life after each taken step, blames surrounding events and people for his unhappiness.

Farid Kazakov, Orkhan Adigozal, Murad Mammadov, Elvin Mirzayev and Nihad Gulamzade are actors of the spectacle.

Notably, “ƏSA” theatre of disabled actors was created in September 3, 2016.