The only interactive news museum in the world - Newseum - PHOTO REPORT

Washington. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The only interactive museum of news and journalism Newseum was launched in Washington in 2008.

Earlier this museum located in Arlington, Virginia, but later it was decided to resettle it in a special building in Washington. Construction of special building for museum costed $450 million.

Report’s correspondent with a mission in Washington presents photo report from Newseum.

Building of the museum located in center of Washington - on Pennsylvania Avenue between White House and Capitol is memorized with its transparency. Everything that happens inside is seen from the street. Thus the frontage of the building symbolizes mass media’s function. Text of first amendment to United States Constitution ensuring fundamental rights and freedom of American citizens has been carved on the facade.

14 galleries, 15 cinema halls and two broadcasting studios placed on 7th floor. Overall area of expositions is 75 thousand square meters.

The museum is unique with its interactivity. Visitors of the museum can try themselves in roles of editor, TV correspondent, photojournalist, kids can play an interactive game “How to become a journalist” and learn fundamentals of interviewing and collection of materials for article.

Chronology of development of primary agents of mass media - press, radio, television, photography is displayed in the museum. Exposition embraces millenniums - from cuneiform scripts on earthenware to internet publications presented on touch screen monitors.

Visitors can see fragments of Berlin wall, antenna from destroyed World Trade Center’s roof, inkwell of Mark Twain and even exhibition of FBI dedicated to their operations for prevention of terrorism.

In cinema hall the visitors can watch movie about famous journalist of late 19th century Nellie Bly, who faked insanity to study mental institution from inside.

Names of 1800 journalists who died while reporting the news etched on two-story glass structure.

The first in US permanent museum exposition dedicated to tragic events of September 11, 2011 also placed in the museum. It includes all information reports related to tragedy released in world mass media during 11-12 September. Moreover, special documentary where interviews of newsmen covering the tragedy has been collected is also demonstrated to visitors.