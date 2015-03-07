The first carpet museum in the world - PHOTOSESSION

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ / Being the first museum of carpets in the world, State Museum of Azerbaijan Carpets and Applied Arts named after Latif Kerimov about nearly half a century, introduces to the world the art of Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum has been operating in Baku since 1967. Upon entering the building of the museum you can see the works of craftsmen and modern interpretations of art. The main exhibits are located on the II, III and IV floor.

Departments of Carpet Technology Development and Carpet Traditions and Evolution of Weaving are located on the ground floor.

On the second floor collected samples of carpets of different schools of carpet weaving (Guba, Shirvan, Baku, Ganja, Gazakh, Garabagh, Tabriz).

On the third floor are located modern samples of Azerbaijani carpets. And there first of a bust of the founder of the Museum of Carpets, National Artist Latif Karimov.

On the fourth floor is a museum of a collected materials, showing the development of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the XX century, as well as information on companies engaged in this field. There are collected the materials showing the main activities of the activities of "Azercarpet" Production Unit. The museum is keeping a copy of the famous carpet "Sheikh Safi", the original of which is in the Victoria and Albert Museum, Great Britain.

Report presents a photosession from the first carpet museum in the world.