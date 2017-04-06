 Top
    Easter Bazaar starts in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

    Funds from charitable action will be directed to help orphans

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC) in Baku hosts VIII Charity Easter Bazaar, Report informs.

    Speaking at the opening, the archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Alexander noted that this charity event has already become traditional and cultural part of Azerbaijan and demand in the society.

    During the Easter Market, festive attributes, handicrafts, souvenirs, jewelry and paintings by artists presented. Also a charity lottery was held.

    Funds from the charitable action will be directed to help orphans. 

