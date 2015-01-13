The Black City, which passes away - PHOTOS

Baku. 13 January. Being the oldest centre of the world oil industry, Baku within a short period has turned into a large modern city with its own inimitable appearance.

This rapidly developing city is becoming a desirable place for work and life, for leisure and entertainment, ambitious to attract big business and foreign investment.

The Black City appeared at the end of 19th century in the eastern part of Baku; a piece of urban heritage from the first oil boom and the result of urban development from a distant past. It has played a major role in the oil industry for more than 100 years, performing activities of refining, storage and transportation of “black gold”.

Report presents special photosession from the Black City, which passes away and gives it's place to new "White City".