Terrible pain of history: a mass grave of genocide victims - PHOTOS

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Mass grave in Guba was discovered on April 1, 2007 during excavation for the construction of a sports complex. There human skeletons lie on each other: there is on every inch of land a human tragedy and cruelty.

Burial located is on the right bank of Gudyalchay river in Guba. It revealed that, there were buried Azerbaijanis and Jews, murdered by Armenian groups and the Bolsheviks. To date, they found the remains of 400 people.

In Guba at the burial site was built a memorial to the victims of genocide.

The monument consists of three parts: the input and output in the form of two structures resembling pointed knives, the main hall, the center of which is placed a black memorial stone.

The sharp ends of the monument is a demonstration of a deep pain. Exit sharp ends of the earth shows that it is impossible to conceal the truth. The exposition of the monument-museum covers the history of the genocide of the Muslim population of the five districts of Baku province in March and July 1918.

The exhibition, consisting of 19 sections presented in Azerbaijani, Russian and English. On the territory of the museum complex is functioning information center, a rich library with computers and reading room.

Report presents the photo report, prepared from the memorial complex of mass graves of genocide victims in Guba.