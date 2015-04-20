Svetitskhoveli cathedral in Georgia - PHOTOREPORT

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ One iconic landmarks of Mtskheta is the Svetitskhoveli cathedral (Georgian - Living Pillar), built in the 12th century. The first monastery was made of wood. The monastery is famous for its frescoes depicting saints with wiped eyes by the Turks conquered this land in the Middle Ages, considered it contrary to the religion.

Fresco depicting the crucified Christ particularly interesting, around which prominent personalities from different ages of Georgia, including the Queen Tamar depicted. Around the crucified Christ, visitors can see something like a flying saucer, which is actually a symbol of the sun and the moon.

Another feature of the monastery is that the shirt of Jesus Christ is there. That should not be confused with the famous Turin shroud of Christ.

In general, the monastery is similar to the Church of the Resurrection in Jerusalem. There is also a secret room, like Jerusalem, where divine fire comes down to people.

And yet there is the tomb of the famous Georgian Bagrationi dynasty, as well as the tomb of the founder of Tbilisi, ruler - Vakhtang Gorgasali.

Report presents a photo report from the cathedral.