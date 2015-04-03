Joseph Stalin's House Museum - PHOTOS

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of the historical museums of Georgia is a House Museum of the Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin in Gori.

Report informs, the museum is established behind the house where he was born. It has three sections. The majority of the museum's exhibition is dedicated to the Soviet leader. A lot of pictures, illustrations, newspaper articles, photographs and documents are presented here. All of the exhibits are of the Soviet era.

Stalin's personal railway carriage is also protected in the museum. It was sent to the museum in 1985 by the North Caucasian railway. It is known that Stalin used this carriage during his trips to Europe.

There is a bedroom, living room, study, conference, and bath rooms. The majority of the tourists viisting there are Russians.

Report presents a photo report from the House museum of Joseph Stalin.