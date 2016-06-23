School for pregnant women in Sumgayit – PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ In order psychoprophylactic preparation of pregnant women for safe delivery, a school for parents was launched in the antenatal clinic No.2 in Sumgayit city.

Report informs, the school talks to pregnant women and their families about the anatomical and physiological changes in the body during pregnancy, order compliance with the rules of hygiene and nutrition, psychoprophylactic preparation for safe delivery.

In order to improve the mental and emotional state of pregnants, psychologist is being invited once a month, who talks about the importance of family provided psychological and physical support for women during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

Report presents a photo report from the school of parents.

Reporter: Samira Abdullayeva