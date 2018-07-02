Russian State Duma members in Jojug Marjanli - VIDEO

© Report

Jojug Marjanli. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ The conference entitled "Azerbaijan is Russia's only ally in the Caucasus" has ended.

Report presents a video clip prepared during the conference.

Notably, Russian famous public figures, members of the State Duma of Russia, including Leader of the International Eurasian Movement Aleksandr Dugin, public figure Maksim Shevchenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee Dmitry Saveliyev, assistant to the Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vladislav Kalkhidov and others took part in the conference in Jojug Marjanli. Participants of the event exchanged views on the prospects of the Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation.