Report from Turkey's earthquake-ravaged area - PHOTOS

A devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey last night.

With the epicenter in Elazığ's Sivrice area, tremors were felt in Diyarbakır, Adıyaman, Batman, Kahramanmaraş, Şanlıurfa.

The natural disaster claimed 20 lives and injured as many as 1,050 people. Rescue operations in the quake-hit area continue, and the number of casualties may further increase.

Turkey's Minister of Internal Affairs Süleyman Soylu, Health Minister Fahraddin Qoca, and Minister of Environment and City Planning Murat Kurum have left for Elazığ.

Below is a photo reportage from the earthquake-ravaged area.