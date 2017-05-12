Rabat - historical and modern capital of Morocco - PHOTO REPORT

Rabat. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Each city of Morocco is special in its own way, unique in its own way and plays its definite role in the life of the country. The city of Rabat is important for Morocco in that it has been the capital of the Moroccan state for centuries, without losing its significance to this day.

Founded in the 12th century, the city was initially called "Ribat El Fath", which means victorious. Rabat was used as a stronghold for attacking Andalusia. After France took control of Morocco, the city temporarily lost its importance, but after regaining its independence, it regained its importance as the political capital of the kingdom.

Mausoleum of Muhammad V and the tower of Hassan

Respect and love for the king in Morocco is boundless. Especially if the king does everything for the people, his memory will always live in people's memory. As a sign of respect for King Mohammed V of Morocco, the first king after entering the throne after the restoration of independence, the Moroccans built a majestic mausoleum in which, in addition to the monarch himself, his son King Hassan II and Prince Abdullah are buried.

The mausoleum is built in the style of modern Alawite architecture and revered place for Moroccans and one of the main tourist attractions.

Another attraction of the city can be considered the tower of Hassan, located on the same esplanade as the mausoleum of Muhammad V. The minaret, built in 1195 by the order of the Almohad emir Yakub al-Mansur, at 86 m height was to become the tallest building in the Islamic world. In 1199, when the minaret was completed to 44 m, the emir died and the construction stopped. From the giant mosque, which was supposed to be erected near the minaret, only two hundred pillars of sandstone were preserved. The view opening to Rabat from this place, just breathtaking.

Medina of Rabat

No city in Morocco can be imagined without the "medina" - its old part. Like all the medina’s of Morocco, the old part has turned into a huge market, where they sell everything that foreigners associate this country with.This and all kinds of spices, tea cups made in the Moroccan style, sweets, jewelry made in a unique Moroccan style. Naturally, it is worth paying attention to the traditional Moroccan clothes - caftan, dhe labu - long, loose clothes with a hood with magnificent sleeves, bermus - more known to us as a fez, balgha - leather slippers that Moroccans wear in their daily life.

When buying, do not forget about the traditional bargaining which is inherent in the eastern markets, be sure to knock down the price and agree only on the one that suits you.

Kasbah of the Udayas

The citadel of Rabat, or as it is called, the kasba is perhaps one of the most exciting places in Rabat.

Located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean and something similar to the Icherisheher in Baku this attraction is like a separate piece, quite different from the rest of Rabat.

The walls, made in white and sky-blue, create an authentic atmosphere, and the traditions and customs of this place are completely different from those that exist in other parts of the city.

The name of the monument of Moorish architecture of the Almohad period comes from the name of the robbery tribe Uday, "planted for feeding" in Morocco during the dynasty of Almoravids to counter the local nomads. However, today, here nothing reminds of robbers, on the contrary, the gardens here carry a person to another dimension, they make one forget about Arab fuss outside the citadel.

Be sure to visit the Andalusian garden of the citadel and feel transferred to several centuries ago, during the period when Islamic East was dominant in neighboring Spain.