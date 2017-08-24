Qarabag writes Azerbaijan's football history - VIDEO - PHOTO REPORT

© Foto: Report.az

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC have defeated Danish Kobenhavn on away goals to become a first Azerbaijani football club to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Report informs, although beaten 2-1 in Copenhagen, Qarabag go through as the Azerbaijani club won the first match 1-0 in Baku last week.

Qualifying of Qarabag Aghdam for Champions League for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan was celebrated with great joy in Baku streets.

Marching from Azneft Square and giving signals, fans got off the cars and began to dance at Azadlig Square. They chanted slogans for Qarabag.

Football fans expressed their joy by raising Azerbaijan's flag in other streets of the capital, too. Foreign guests in Baku also joined the joy of the fans.

Notably, UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be held on Thursday.