Qarabag vs Sheriff match - PHOTO REPORT

© Foto: Report.az

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has met with Moldovan club Sheriff at the first match of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round.

Report informs, the match at the Republic stadium named after Tofig Bahramov ended in a goalless draw - 0:0.

Champions League, 3rd qualifying round, first game

July 25

21:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) – Sheriff (Moldova) - 0:0

Referee: Sergey Tsinkevich

Assistant referees: Yevgeni Romanov, Vitali Malyutsin

Fourth official: Viktor Shimusik (all from Belarus)

Referee inspector: Ichko Lozev (Bulgaria)

UEFA official: Kuanish Kanapyanov (Kazakhstan).