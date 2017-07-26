Qarabag vs Sheriff match - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has met with Moldovan club Sheriff at the first match of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round.
Report informs, the match at the Republic stadium named after Tofig Bahramov ended in a goalless draw - 0:0.
Champions League, 3rd qualifying round, first game
July 25
21:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) – Sheriff (Moldova) - 0:0
Referee: Sergey Tsinkevich
Assistant referees: Yevgeni Romanov, Vitali Malyutsin
Fourth official: Viktor Shimusik (all from Belarus)
Referee inspector: Ichko Lozev (Bulgaria)
UEFA official: Kuanish Kanapyanov (Kazakhstan).
Firi SalimNews Author
