    Qarabag vs Sheriff match - PHOTO REPORT

    Match ended in a goalless draw - 0:0© Foto: Report.az

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has met with Moldovan club Sheriff at the first match of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round.

    Report informs, the match at the Republic stadium named after Tofig Bahramov ended in a goalless draw - 0:0.

    Champions League, 3rd qualifying round, first game

    July 25 

    21:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) – Sheriff (Moldova) - 0:0

    Referee: Sergey Tsinkevich

    Assistant referees: Yevgeni Romanov, Vitali Malyutsin

    Fourth official: Viktor Shimusik (all from Belarus)

    Referee inspector: Ichko Lozev (Bulgaria)

    UEFA official: Kuanish Kanapyanov (Kazakhstan).

