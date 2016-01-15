Price of bread reduced in shops, weight increased - PHOTO

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Price of bread reduced in shops after freeing import and sale of wheat, wheat flour and bread production from value added tax (VAT).

Report informs, price of bread decreased in shops, weight increased.

Last year, on December 21 after turning manat to floating exchange rate the weight of factory bread reduced by 100-140 grams from 680 grams. Then the price of bread increased from 0,4 AZN to 0,5 AZN.

From today, the weight of bread has been raised to 700-720 grams, the price lowered to 0,4 AZN.

On January 15, in accordance with an instruction dated January 14, 2015 of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, import and sale of wheat, as well as production and sale of flour and bread in Azerbaijan exempted from the VAT.