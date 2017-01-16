Preparations at Martyrs’ Lane underway - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ 27 years passed from glorious, but sorrow page of Azerbaijani history: January 20. Alley of 20 January martyrs, who gave freedom to homeland at the expense of their lives, became a holy place visited by millions of compatriots.

Report informs, Martyr’s Lane is prepared for 27th anniversary. It is covered with hundreds of red carnations.

The preparation works will be finished on January 19 and the Lane will be ready for visitors.

Despite works, hundreds of visitors, including schoolchildren, elderly, youth, people of various professions visit holy place.

Schoolchildren discuss dates engraved on tombs. It seems like it is a lesson of glorious history. The martyrs, who gaze to three-color flag of Azerbaijan seem to be their teachers.