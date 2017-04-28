Prague: city-museum under open sky - PHOTO REPORT

© Report.az

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Modern Prague is an important cultural and political center of the Eastern Europe.

Not surprisingly, many organizations and companies prefer to open their regional offices in the capital of the Czech Republic.There are certain reasons for this.

Report presents readers with a photo report from Prague.

City of various museums

Located literally in the heart of Europe, the capital of the Czech state has a very convenient location, where almost all major transport hubs meet. From here, within 3 hours, you can reach any point of Europe and the regions adjacent to the old continent by plane.

Such an arrangement is convenient not only for businessmen, but also for cultural figures, scientists and students, there are many universities in Prague that provide a very high-quality education. Well, for those who like to go to museums, there is happy hunting ground. Prague has all sorts of museums, from the toy museum to the museums with the category 18+. What is there to say, Prague itself is a museum in the open air.

Charles Bridge

The most important sights of Prague can be considered the Prague Castle. There are all kinds of souvenir shops, workshops and bakeries. Walking along the streets of Prague Castle, it seems as if you are transferred to 5 centuries ago, as everything looks like the Middle Ages, but in its modern appearance.

But the main attraction of the Prague can be called Charles Bridge, always full of tourists scurrying back and forth.

The bridge over the river Vltava was built in 14th century, and in 1870 it was renamed the Charles Bridge in honor of the great Czech king Charles IV. The bridge is decorated with 30 sculptures, mostly of religious content. The most famous sculpture here is a monument to St. John of Nepomuk, revered in the Czech Republic. According to legend, Jan Nepomukki always conflicted with the church because he defended secular values. For the fact that he angered the king, he was thrown into the Vltava. It is said that in the very place where the body of the saint was plunged into the Vltava, a glow of 5 stars was allegedly seen over the water, and since then the saint is depicted with five stars above his head.

On the bridge there is also a sculpture "Virgin Mary with the Child and Saint Anna. People say that if you touch the sculpture and read the cherished desire, it will certainly come true. Well, loving couples simply have to hang the castle on the railing of the bridge as a symbol of inseparable love.

Prague Astronomical Clock

These is the only astronomical clock that works to this day.Built in 1410 in the Old Town Square, the unique clock shows not only the current time, but also phases of the moons, the location of the stars in the signs of the Zodiac.Every hour the clock chimes begin their five-minute performance, when 12 apostles appear in the window above the clock. But the most popular figure of the clock is the figure of the human skeleton, which beats the rhythm of the chimes and symbolizes that in the world nothing lasts forever, and someday time will stop moving forward.

The other figures on the clock also describe the most important earthly sins, such as greed, lust, self-love.

Dancing Building

Prague pleases its guests not only with examples of old architecture, but also with modern architecture.

The most significant of these examples is the Dancing Building, which appears before the visitors as if two dancers frozen in the rhythm of the dance. The second name of the building is Fred and Ginger, in honor of famous American dancers. The construction of the building was completed in 1996 and even was depicted on a sculpture worth 2000 crones.

It is rumored that the project of the building was not initially fully approved by the society, since it did not quite fit into the landscape of old Prague houses. However, the then president of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel strongly supported the project.

Today, every guest of the Czech capital considers it his duty to see this real miracle of modern architecture in the open-air museum city.